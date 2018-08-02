FRANKFURT, Germany — The chief executive officer of BMW is bullish on the recent agreement on trade between U.S. President Donald Trump and the head of the European Commission, calling it a "good step."
CEO Harald Krueger made the remark during a conference call to discuss the latest quarterly earnings report from the German luxury carmaker, which has a large plant in the South Carolina Upstate that employs about 10,000 workers.
Trump had threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on imported automobiles but agreed with EU President Jean-Claude Juncker to hold off ahead of further talks. Auto tariffs could have disrupted global automotive supply chains, which frequently cross borders.
"We have to wait and see how things go in the future," Krueger said.
He underscored the fact that BMW remains the largest U.S. auto exporter, shipping two-thirds of the 400,000 SUVs it makes in Greer each year to the rest of the world, mostly to China. The majority are transported overseas through the Port of Charleston's Columbus Street Terminal.
"The trade situation was certainly volatile," Krueger said. "I hope the talks can be carried on in a constructive dialogue."
BMW has said it will have to raise prices on the South Carolina-built vehicles it sends to China after Beijing raised tariffs on cars from the U.S. in retaliation against tariffs imposed by Trump. Krueger noted that BMW in any case produces 80 percent of its Chinese sales locally.
BMW recently wrote U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross saying the tariffs would raise the cost of doing business in the U.S. and could risk cutting production and jobs at its Spartanburg County plant.
Even so, the company said last month that it hasn't changed plans to expand the Upstate site and start production of the new X7 model later this year. BMW plans to invest $600 million and add 1,000 jobs in Greer by 2021, bring the total payroll to about 11,000 jobs.
BMW has invested nearly $9 billion in South Carolina since it expanded to the Palmetto State in 1994. It has produced more than 4 million vehicles. The facility now produces X3, X4, X5 and X6 models, and the BMW X7 goes into production later this year.
Krueger's comments on the tentative trade agreement came Thursday as BMW announced it profit fell 6 percent in the second quarter as it spent more on developing new technologies for electric, autonomous and digitally connected automobiles. Net income came in at the U.S. equivalent of $2.42 billion while revenues slipped 2.9 percent to $29.08.
The company said it spent about $3 billion on research and development over the first six months of the year, up 13.6 percent from a year earlier, and saw higher prices for raw materials. In its report, it highlighted its push into electric vehicles, saying it has sold 61,000 so far this year, an increase of 42 percent.
Global automakers are spending heavily on new technologies that are changing the ways in which people get around, including ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Lyft and car-sharing. Carmakers are trying to ward off competition from tech companies such as Waymo, which is developing autonomous vehicles.
The company said its core business of selling luxury cars remained profitable, citing strong sales of its 1-Series compact car and X1 and X5 sport-utility vehicles. But the automotive profit margin, a key earnings metric, fell from 10.1 percent to 8.6 percent. That still remains within the company's target range of 8-10 percent.
The company also took steps during the quarter to grow its business in China, agreeing to expand its joint venture with Brilliance Automotive. It has also agreed on a 50-50 joint venture with Great Wall Motor to make electric Mini compacts there.