A very long time ago, “Black Friday,” meant that things were crashing – in 1869, some unscrupulous Wall Streeters got greedy and grabbed up all the gold. The result was mayhem.
Fast forward to the 1950s. Shoppers clamored to get good deals the day after Thanksgiving in Philadelphia. That next day, Saturday, was an Army-Navy football game (the face-painting accouterments alone must have sold out in the city), and add in a bunch of tourists and football fanatics to all those shoppers and there’s going to be trouble. There was indeed mayhem – the crowds, the traffic and yes, the shoplifters kept law enforcement on their toes that weekend.
Retailers tried to get the term, “Black Friday” changed to “Big Friday,” but it didn’t stick. Like face-painted football fanatics, we like our Black Fridays where we get to run, scream and jump up and down in crowds.
Now, we view Black Friday as the day to grab all kinds of deals – from smart watches to giant televisions to yes, vehicles. Not to be confused with Cyber Monday where one can also get good deals.
Let’s just say when it comes to Black Fridays and Cyber Mondays – it’s all good for wheeling and dealing. When it comes to driving a brand new spanking vehicle off the lot and into the New Year, take advantage of all those glorious holiday deals.
A recent USA Today article cited that “shoppers are benefiting from two things this year: an inventory glut and cheaper financing offers.” That means if you don’t mind driving a 2019 into 2020, you can cruise into the sunset in a sweet ride. Plus, many dealerships will sweeten the deal with zero percent interest rates and cash back.
The good and the bad
When it comes to car buying, here are some stats:
• 27 percent of all vehicles sold in October 2019 were 2020 models
• 3.5 percent of all July 2019 car sales were 2018 vehicles
• Auto loan rates are lower in the second half of this year
• The average cost of owning a new vehicle hit an all-time high this year ($773.50 a month)
Source: USA Today
Making a list, checking it twice
Below is a list of seven vehicles to consider if you’re buying this month. The better your credit, the better the financing and the better the deal.
• 2019 Infiniti QX80 – Zero financing for 60 months, $4,000 bonus cash. Price tag: From $65,000.
• Jaguar I-Pace – Zero financing for 60 months, Price tag: From $69,850
• 2019 Cadillac Escalade - $8,000 cash back, Price tag: From $75,195
• 2019 Kia Stinger - $5,000 cash back, Price tag: From $32,990
• 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe: Zero financing for 72 months, Price tag: From $25,750
• 2019 Ford Escape, $4,425 cash back, Price tag: From $25,889
• 2019 Honda Civic, 1.9 percent APR for 36 months, From: $19,550 for sedan, $20,750 for coupe
Here’s hoping you get what you always wanted. If not, there’s always next year.
Be safe out there.