Best Independence Day buys: COVID car buying

According to the latest data from U.S. News, it’s a great time to buy an auto. Auto dealers are making very attractive deals and one can save a lot of green – great financing, prices and stellar lease deals.
Their findings reported that Ford and Infiniti have zero percent interest deals for six years on some models and cash back incentives – over $3,000 can be had in the form of rebates.
I’m not a lease kind of person, but Honda is offering zero down leases – unheard of in the past. Toyota is pushing their RAV4 by giving out the same kind of attractive lease deals in certain parts of the country as well.
During this stay-at-home pandemic living we’re doing; auto dealers have come up with ways in which to buy without leaving home. And, most will deliver to your door. U.S. News has a “Best Price Program” website where you can plug in the particulars and get all in the info you need to make your decision. Make, model, zip code – find out the price and what other people are paying for the same car. Talk about transparency.
According to U.S. News, most of the deals expire on July 6, so pull out the laptop or crank up the desktop and get to searching. Below are my top five choices if I was in the market for a deal.
Be safe out there.
1. 2020 Honda CR-V
Lease: zero due at signing, no first month’s payment and $310/month for 36 months.
Financing: 1.9 percent for 24 months.
From $29,060.
2. 2020 Infiniti QX60
Lease: $3750 due at signing, $349/month for 39 months
Financing: zero percent for 72 months with no payments for up to 90 days
From $44,350
3. 2020 Toyota Supra
Financing: zero percent for up to 60 months
Cash back up to $3,500.
From: $49,990
4. 2020 Honda Civic
Lease: zero due at signing, no first month payment, as low as $240/month of 36 months
1.9 percent financing for 24 months.
From: $19,850
5. 2020 Toyota RAV4
Lease: $2,999 at signing, as low as $209/month for 36 months
Financing: 1.9 percent financing for up to 60 months
Cash back: up to $1,000.
From: 25,950
Source: U.S. News. To read the entire list visit The Best 4th of July Car Deals for 2020.