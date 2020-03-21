Best convertibles for 2020: a breath of fresh air

During these trying times of social distancing and anxiety, we can still take the time to take a deep breath and remember that day-dreaming and some levity can go a long way in getting away from it all – mentally.
If you’re lucky enough to own one of these vehicles and can get in your car and drive with the top down, it’s a good time to do so. I don’t know about you, but my car is my “mini-home” and a place in which I can go where there're no crowds. Sometimes a drive in the country is just what we need.
Here’s a list of four beautiful convertibles to own. If not, go there in your mind’s eye with some groovy, calm music playing and enjoy.
Porsche 718 Boxster
This beauty has been on Car and Driver’s top ten best cars list for some time and they give the 2020 model five out of five stars. Porsche calls it “Powerful Purity.” It generates 300 horsepower and the S-model has a turbocharger with variable turbine geometry. Top speeds for the Boxster is 170 mph, for the S-model, it’s 177 mph. I’ll take either. It’s got a sportier suspension and the 2020 model marks 20 years of production of this gorgeous car. This baby would be the wind beneath my wings. Starting price: About $60,000.
Audi A5
I know it’s silly, but one reason why I like some cars initially is their logos. I’m a big circle lover and Audi has four of them intertwined. It’s the reason why I may buy a bottle of wine because I like the bottle, which doesn’t always turn out well. In this case, the logo rocks and so does this car. The A5 Cabriole has 248 horsepower and a turbocharged 2.0 liter engine. “Refined luxury and inspiring performance in a different light.” I’ll say. Starting price: $49,900.
BMW 4 Series
A hard-top that can open and close in 20 seconds. This car is sleek and go from 0 to 60 in 5.1 seconds (440i model). It comes in a rainbow of colors from sunset orange to classic black or white. I’d choose the white or grey. Its interior ambient lighting, suits your every mood. It even has neck warmers if it’s chilly while you’re cruising with eight speeds. It has a large 10.25” screen, but I’d keep my eyes on the road while I’m cruising along New England’s shores. See, I’m already driving this car in my mind’s eye as I write this. Starting price: $53,100.
Mercedes-Benz S-class Cabriolet
A Car and Driver Editor Choice winner and for good reason. This is luxury to the nth degree with a biturbo V8 engine and twin turbos With “Car-to-X” technology, you can communicate with a central hub to report and receive updates about driving conditions and the AIRMATIC suspension is like “riding on a cushion of air, glued to the road.” It has off-the-charts technology and can go from 0 to 60 in 4.5 seconds. Starting price: $138,600.
Dream on or drive one. Be well and be safe out there.