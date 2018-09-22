For more than 13 years, Lelon Fleischauer has faithfully maintained a 1962 Chevrolet Nova — then an around-town compact years before the model got muscular.
"This is my third one," said the car enthusiast, who displayed the 56-year old sedan Sept. 5 at the monthly Bessinger's Car Show west of the Ashley. Boasting a 194 cubic inch six-cylinder engine, the Ermine white-colored model generates 120 horsepower. "It does a lot of getting out of its own way," he acknowledged.
Fleischauer's vintage Nova was among 100 classic and modern cars, pickup trucks and antique motorcycles at the Wednesday evening event at the Savannah Highway.
The drive-up, held as always in a field and parking lot beside Bessinger's the first Wednesday of the month March through November, has fallen victim to rainy weather through most of the summer. This early September date, though, was dry.
Bessinger's regularly attracts dozens of vehicles from street rods to race-like cars "as long as we can get them here," said Tom Jameson, who organizes the show with his daughter Brenda Brinson, citing the recent cancellations.
Among the quirky models on hand was a 2010 Kia Soul Sport belonging to Walterboro car buff Eleanor Bennett, marked with a sign proclaiming the hatchback as the "Next Generation Collector Car." Her husband Bill Bennett, known for showcasing decades-old domestic vehicles, says the eight-year-old Korean utility vehicle — the first year of the now popular Soul — proves dependable and travels more than 40 miles per gallon of gas.
The car fest included a host of motorists, a few spectators and the period "house" band, The Cruise-O-Matics, spinning out '60s tunes with car themes and such classics as "We're an American Band" by Grand Funk Railroad.
Near the show's White Oak Avenue entrance, Charles and Celeste Grant of Beaufort chilled in lawn chairs pitched in front of muscle and sports cars, her 1973 Pontiac Firebird V-8 Esprit and his 2006 Chevrolet Corvette. They agree the models wield massive torque and horsepower. But speedwise, Celeste got the last word. "I have a better foot than he does," she said.