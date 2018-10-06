The flagship brand at one of the largest dealership groups in the Charleston area earned props last month for three decades in business.
Owner and president Tommy Baker launched the luxury dealership in 1988.
“The Mercedes-Benz brand means a lot to us, partly because it’s representative of our first franchise dealership. We opened the doors in 1988 with big plans for Baker Motor Company, and we haven’t looked back,” Baker said.
Baker Motor presently counts two Mercedes-Benz dealerships, on Savannah Highway in Charleston and on U.S. Highway 17 North in Mount Pleasant.
Headlining the early September celebration was Dietmar Exler, president and chief executive of Mercedes-Benz USA, and fellow company leaders. They presented the team with a 30th anniversary award.
“Throughout Baker Motor Company’s 30 years, they’ve built a reputation of providing customers with the ultimate owning experience, going well beyond just the point of sale,” Exler said. “It’s also evident that the staff truly understand our brand and our customers, and I’m grateful that I’m able to congratulate Mr. Baker and the entire Baker Motor Company team, in person, for all of the dealership’s accomplishments.”
The honor coincided with Mercedes-Benz dealers and executives nationwide traveling to North Charleston for the official unveiling of the Mercedes-Benz Vans campus there. Mercedes executives found it a fitting opportunity for the manufacturer to honor the 30-year dealer, they said.
“It’s been an honor to represent such a timeless and dignified brand, and we’re excited for what's to come. Big plans are underway, so stay tuned,” Baker said. The dealership group runs award-winning dealerships in the Charleston area and in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Baker Motor Company’s honors include taking home the prestigious “Mercedes-Benz Best of the Best” distinction eight times, in 2003, 2006-10, 2012 and 2014. The award recognizes top-performing Mercedes-Benz dealerships who demonstrate superior performance in customer satisfaction, new vehicle sales, certified preowned sales, leadership and management, parts operations and market penetration, according to Baker Motor Company. In addition, Mercedes-Benz of Mount Pleasant garnered the title in 2016, its first eligible year.
Visit https://www.baker.mercedesdealer.com/ or https://www.mountpleasant.mercedesdealer.com/.
Formed by Tommy B. Baker in 1988, Baker Motor Company lists itself as the largest privately held automobile dealer group headquartered in South Carolina. The company counts four dealership campuses — Baker Motor Company of Charleston, Inc.; Baker Buick GMC Cadillac; Mercedes-Benz of Mount Pleasant; and BMW of Wilmington and Porsche Wilmington.
The company represents 14 brands including BMW, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz Vans, smart, Infiniti, Maserati, Land Rover, Jaguar, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Alfa Romeo.
Also, the company operates a luxury preowned center, wholesale preowned facility, reconditioning center and full-service USAA and Nationwide Insurance-approved collision repair center.
Automotive News in 2015 selected Baker Motor Company as the #1 dealership in the U.S and Canada on its list of Best Dealerships to Work For. Baker Motor Company also made the list in 2013 and 2014.
Visit www.bakermotorcompany.com or call 843-852-4000.