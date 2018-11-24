Mild weather, cloudless skies and a steady lineup of fests, cruise-ins and shows brought out hundreds of imports, rat rods, muscle cars and sport cars — not to mention a few dozen cycles — to events across the Lowcountry as of late. Here are three such motor days that attracted plenty of interest.
British Car Day
More than 120 vehicles including two brass era Rolls-Royce two-seaters turned out Oct. 27 for the 34th annual event, moved this year to Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant.
"The venue is terrific. They are great cars, really. Just a great turnout," said Mary Ellen McClain, who with husband Terry McClain brought their 1993 MG RV8 from Charlotte. MG produced 1,873 of the RV8s, Terry McClain said. The sports cars were similar to predecessor MGBs. "It's a V-8, 3.8-liter, wonderful touring car," he said.
Spread out over a grassy field, the Union Jack-studded event brought car enthusiasts from across the Charleston area and as far as Florida. The show offered variety even within brands, such as a 1963 Lotus Super Seven Cosworth race-like car belonging to Joel and Deanna Tripp of Rockledge, Florida, a more pedestrian 1965 Lotus Cortina MkI owned by Michael Moody of Goose Creek.
Generally grouped by manufacturers, the classic English cars also included Bentleys, Triumphs, Austin-Healeys, Jaguars and Aston Martins.
Jay Harden of Mount Pleasant and his son Pete rode in a Triumph TR3-A that runs fine but is unimproved on the exterior. "This is how we found it," Jay Harden said. "We bought a home, and it was two doors down."
Meanwhile, Tracey Hutchins of Johns Island showcased his 1967 Triumph TR4A. His advice, "Keep it original and keep it running."
Mustang & Ford Show “Saluting Our Veterans"
Lindsey McLeod, 16, won the young driver award Nov. 3 at the 24th yearly show in North Charleston for the pony car convertible she drives some and helps keep up.
The James Island teen got involved through her family's interest in classics: "Just my Dad and Pop (grandfather) working on cars," she said. To maintain the early model Mustang's looks, she sticks to three steps: "polish, wash and wax."
Lindsey's father Keith and mother Georgeanna McLeod joined her at the show. "We've had Mustangs all our lives," he said.
Scores of pony cars and classics, from early 1960s sporty models to Model As and earlier, turned out for the Lowcountry Mustang Club's event at Rivers and Aviation avenues.
Raymond Main, of Summerton, displayed a 1961 Ford Galaxie Starliner. His father bought one in 1963 and he and his brother "grew up in that car."
His restored model was " a barn find," Main said. Among other work, he's fixed the undercarriage and painted the hood and trunk. "It's a labor of love," he said.
Bill Hamilton, a club officer, said the show counted 81 registered vehicles. Considering the Ford and Mustang event took place the same weekend as a big club show at Hilton Head Island, "It's not bad."
Rockabillaque
Part fest, part auto and motorcycle show, the Southern Smokehouse sponsored Rockabillaque shindig brought out a record 250 cars and trucks and at least another 35 cycles, organizers said.
"I think it's an amazing turnout," said Megan Ladd, volunteer. "Everyone here put in time.
Vintage cars and trucks, including a 1963 split window Corvette, 1930 Reo truck, early '60s Ford Shelby and 1950 Plymouth Deluxe were on display for the late morning and afternoon show. Crowds squeezed past cars parked in a line on East Montague Avenue and side streets, while cycles fronted the stage for rockabilly bands. Beard and tattoo contests went on at neighboring venues and dozens of women dressed as pinup girls.
"We are at the beginning of the restoration," said Gerig Huggins, with wife Sophie. He owns the 68-year-old green Buick Special, which he hasn't owned "that long." He plans to keep the exterior as is while restoring the now multicolored cloth-like seats.
Joe Henry of North Charleston angled into a parking space with his 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle.
"I had one in high school," he says. "i love the body lines."
Similarly, Bill Roberts had landed a 1953 Ford Crestline convertible when he met the woman who he would marry. "I never really new if she fell in love with me or the car," he quipped. Roberts recently purchased a sister '53 Crestline. "I always wanted another," he said. "It took 60 years."
