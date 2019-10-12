In 2018, over 17 million autos were sold in the United States. That number has been fairly consistent for the past three or four years.
The biggest dip occurred in 2009 when all heck broke loose. In 2009, auto sales lagged to just over $10 million. Autos, as many “luxury” items dropped dramatically during the recession, but it appears as if the auto industry is back in the black. What has changed somewhat is what folks are driving.
Changes in attitudes
What’s driving the changes?
1. Advanced technology offered in the industry
2. More demand for SUVs
3. Electric vehicle (EV) alternatives
4. Making shopping decisions online
It is indeed a digital world so it stands to reason that the auto is and must follow suit. Buyers are savvier than ever when it comes to buying anything. Research available at the click of a button, transparency about auto history and consumers coming into dealerships armed with that knowledge is a game changer.
Dealerships are adapting to those behaviors to better serve their customers. Things are changing in terms of buying habits, but roomy autos equipped with the latest technology are here to stay.
Loving Large & Technology
Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) go all the way back to the military in the 1930s. The Chevrolet Suburban Carryall rolled out in 1935. The use was for carrying working folks to train stations. The Jeep, Jeep Station Wagon, Land Rovers, Toyota Land Cruisers, Chevy Blazers and such made their debuts through the decades – from the 40s to the 80s.
We love our large rides and we love them more than ever now. They’re getting bigger – two-row SUVs are in demand. The Honda Passport, Chevrolet Blazer, Subaru Outlook are wildly popular and have excellent safety ratings. Not to be outdone, the luxury market -- BMWs, Porsches and Mercedes – offer up their two-row mid and full-size roomier options with press-of-a-button opulence.
What’s more – from the budget-conscious to the breaking the bank, these rides have techno greatness. Can you say “Alexa, order dog food, shampoo and download the latest best-seller to my Kindle?” Both ends of the budget spectrum is employing top-notch technology to attract consumers.
Electric cars will become more and more popular as will shopping for cars online.
The automobile industry is noticing and as any successful giant industry, is adapting to the ever-changing needs and demands of the consumer.
After all, without their customers, all the new self-driving cars that are the future could be just that. Driving around with no one in them.
Be safe out there.