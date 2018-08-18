Formula One is the most popular motorsport league on planet Earth with the majority of this "love" emanating from Europe. Similar to the southern United States and NASCAR, Western Europe is the heritage region for Formula One. So it is understandable that this is where the sport has its strongest and deepest fan base. We Americans, on the other hand, have never fully embraced Formula One. Our tastes have traditionally leaned towards NASCAR, National Hot Rod Association, and IndyCar.
This disconnect has traditionally been attributed to the lack of involvement by American teams, American drivers and the early start times of the races. Some of these key factors have changed in recent years, starting an increased involvement by Americans in the sport. Leading examples are American Zak Brown who is the executive director of McLaren, one of the most revered teams in Formula One history. The HAAS Formula One team is not only based in the U.S but is headquartered in the heart of NASCAR country no less. And more impressive is this European sport is owned outright by Liberty Media, an American company.
Could this be the era when Formula One begins to gain traction stateside? If so, what is the catalyst to ignite this change? Would an American Formula One driver make the sport popular here? Before we answer these questions let us take a look at the current state of Formula One in the States.
The popularity of Formula One here has grown in recent years with the sport enjoying some of its biggest numbers. Still finding Formula One fans here is tantamount to finding magical Unicorns. U.S. fans feel that they are ignored and outright disrespected by the mainstream U.S. media. As a Formula One Unicorn myself, the truth hurts, but there simply are not many of us here especially when compared with other sports.
So back to the main question of this article; would an American Formula One driver make the sport popular here? My answer is no. There have been numerous American Formula One drivers who have competed over the decades. Some were pushed out no sooner than they entered, but some were successful. In the end, their involvement did not release enough seismic energy to substantially move the popularity needle.
It is going to take more than American drivers to attract the attention of the average sports fan. And this task has become even more challenging with the overall decline of the popularity of motorsports. The popularity of Formula One in America rests on what I call the four Ps: Principal, Performance, Promotion and Personality.
The first P principal refers to Americans or American companies that have principal participation in Formula One as executives, managers, owners, drivers, and partners. Performance, the second P is simple. An American driver, like any other driver, has to be successful for their country to support them in large numbers. Some think this is the only factor needed, but the last two Ps could be more important.
Promotion the third P is important because a successful driver will not gain popularity if "no one" is aware of them. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a perfect example. While he was a successful race-winning NASCAR driver, he was not successful enough to win the championship. Nevertheless, Jr. was and is still one of the sport’s most popular drivers. So Jr.s "promotion" superseded his performance.
Personality is the last and most impactful P. This is one of those intangibles that would attract the attention of fans who normally would not give Formula One a second glance. If Formula One had an American driver who is intriguing and engaging like James Hunt, Aryton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Daniel Ricciardo or Lewis Hamilton popularity would increase.
Say what you will aboutHamilton, he sparks an emotional reaction whereas the likes of Nico Rosberg or Sebastian Vettel do not. After all, some fans love to have a villain to hate. So personality counts, especially in a sport like racing.
If Formula One has one or more American drivers with these four Ps the fifth P — popularity —will soon follow.
Larry Cornwell is a freelance writer based in the Charlotte area for Speedracer Syndication.