Parked near a dirt runway, Harlan Higgins prepared to rev up his 1949 Massey-Harris antique as the fall antique tractor show in Adams Run neared a close.
"I belong to this club," said Higgins, of Goose Creek, while noting the varied displays of agricultural equipment and vintage cars along with decades-old four wheelers dragging weight long distances made for a "fine" show.
He's fond of his 69-year-old tractor. "I like this because it's easy to (handle)," Higgins pointed out.
The Berkeley County farm vehicle buff joined a few dozen fellow collectors taking part in the Low Country Antique Tractor and Engine Association's Oct. 6 equipment fest and tractor-pull, located in the group's landscaped field off S.C. Highway 174.
Bright red, blue, green, yellow and orange exteriors marked the fine-tuned classic tractors and bulldozers on hand. Models ran the gamut of farm equipment giants including Caterpillar, John Deere, Ford, McCormick diesel, Oliver, Case, Massey-Harris and Massey Ferguson. Stand-out individual vehicles included "Big Roy," a 1972 Allis-Chalmers HD-41 'dozer owned by club member Frank Burke.
Spectators walked the grounds eying cars and trucks, from an early 1930s cherry red Ford pick-up to a rust-tinged flatbed graced with two usable rocking chairs. They also checked out rows of antique farm vehicles, including iconic green John Deeres from show organizer Ron Barton.
As attendees watched from makeshift metal stands, announcers in a raised booth took to microphones to emcee the tractor pull. Two more-than-60-year-old Olivers and a John Deere 420 were among the tractors lugging weights across the smoothed straight track, posting distances from 78 to 197 feet.
