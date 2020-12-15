Auto plants drive gains in industrial production; cargo surges at 2 big West Coast ports

Autos lift factory output number
WASHINGTON — U.S. industrial production increased 0.4 percent in November with manufacturing receiving a boost from a rebound in output at auto plants after three months of declines.
The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday that the November gain in industrial output followed an even stronger 0.9 percent increase in October. Even with the gains, industrial output is still about 5 percent below its level in February before the pandemic hit.
Manufacturing was up 0.8 percent in November, its seventh consecutive monthly gain, with last month's increase boosted by a rebound in auto production. Output in the mining sector, which includes oil and gas production, rose 2.3 percent while utility output fell 4.3 percent.
LA, Long Beach ports saw high Nov. volume
LOS ANGELES — The adjacent ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach experienced a surge in cargo in November.
Last month's cargo volume at the Port of Los Angeles was up 22 percent compared to November 2019, the port reported Tuesday.
The port cited a combination of increased consumer spending, holiday shipments and replenishment of warehouse inventories.
The Port of Long Beach reported earlier that it had its best November on record, an increase of more than 30 percent over November 2019.
Long Beach attributed the rise to the holiday retail rush and a surge in personal protective equipment deliveries.
Big NC furniture show pushed back
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Furniture Market is moving its 2021 spring show back by more than a month because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority said Monday that the market changed the spring date from April 17-21 to June 5-9, The High Point Enterprise reported.
"We are encouraged by the recent headlines about COVID-19 vaccines, but realistic about its impact on a spring timeframe, as the rollout will be slow," Conley said. "Coupled with the reality within our industry regarding supply shortages and manufacturing/shipping disruptions, the board of directors agreed it would be most beneficial to delay Spring Market until June."
At the outset of the pandemic, market authority leaders considered moving the spring 2020 trade show from late April to mid-June and scaling it down, but ultimately canceled it because of restrictions on travel and pandemic emergency orders. It was the first time the trade show wasn't held since 1942.
Virus resurgence hits sales at H&M
STOCKHOLM — Swedish fashion retailer H&M says its sales fell 10 percent in the fourth quarter as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic stalled consumer spending, cutting short a promising recovery seen in the third quarter.
The company said Tuesday ahead of reporting full fourth quarter earnings in January that sales in the September to November period dropped to the equivalent of $6.25 billion.
Sales for the full fiscal year, which runs for the 12 months through November, are down 18 percent.
H&M said that the entire year 2020 was marked by the coronavirus pandemic for the company, one of the world's largest budget fashion retailers, though the year took off with "a positive momentum."
"The H&M group started the year strongly and with a positive momentum until the first wave of COVID-19 had an impact," the company said in a brief statement. "Extensive social restrictions involving temporary store closures and large drops in customer footfall to physical stores led to a substantial decrease in sales, particularly in the second quarter."
A strong sales recovery followed in the third quarter, continuing for much of the fourth quarter before suffering "a new slowdown as a result of the pandemic's second wave."
The company, which has stores on King Street in Charleston and at Tanger Outlet in North Charleston, will report its full fourth quarter and 2020 earnings on Jan. 29.
Lilly makes bullish sales forecast for '21
NEW YORK — Drugmaker Eli Lilly on Tuesday laid out a better-than-expected revenue forecast and announced plans to buy a young company developing a potential Parkinson's disease treatment.
Lilly also projected a 2021 earnings range that brackets average Wall Street expectations.
The Indianapolis-based maker of diabetes treatments expects revenue ranging from $26.5 billion to $28 billion next year. That's due partially to an expected $1 billion to $2 billion in sales from COVID-19 treatments, one of which received U.S. government approval for emergency use last month.
The company also expects sales from products like the diabetes treatment Trulicity and the cancer treatment Verzenio to help revenue growth.
FactSet says analysts anticipate $26.5 billion in revenue.
Lilly said earnings next year will fall between $7.75 and $8.40 per share. Analysts forecast, on average, $8.08 per share.
The company also bumped up both its revenue and adjusted earnings forecasts for 2020 due in part to a purchase agreement with the U.S. government for the COVID-19 treatment bamlanivimab.
The drugmaker also said Tuesday that it will spend about $880 million to buy Prevail Therapeutics Inc. in a deal that could wind up costing more than $1 billion depending on drug approvals. The biotech firm has no products on the market but several treatments in early development stages. Aside from Parkinson's, the company is focused on developing treatments for dementia and Gaucher disease.
Urban heli-taxi to go public in 2021
NEW YORK — Urban helicopter taxi company Blade will become publicly traded after a merger with Nasdaq-listed Experience Investment Corp., the companies announced Tuesday.
The deal, expected to close in the first half of 2021, will give the company an equity value of $825 million. Proceeds from the deal total $400 million, which includes cash from Experience and $125 million from private investment. Other investors include entertainment moguls Barry Diller and David Geffen.
Upon closing, Experience will change its name to Blade Urban Air Mobility. Its stock trading symbol will also change from "EXPC" to "BLDE."
New York-based Blade currently provides short-flight air service, mostly in the Northeast U.S. and India. It plans to use the proceeds of the deal to expand its services and transition to electric-powered vehicles. Routes between airports in the New York metro area and designated Manhattan heliports start at $195 per seat, and a one-way ticket for a commuter flight between 60 and 100 miles goes for between $595 and $795 per seat.
Experience Investment is a "special purpose acquisition company," or SPAC, and a subsidiary of private equity firm KSL Capital Partners, which specializes in raising money for high-end travel and leisure businesses.
Ky. appliance plant get new washer line
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — GE Appliances is starting a new dishwasher line in Kentucky and increasing production for other products, investing $80 million and adding more than 280 jobs, the company announced Monday.
The redesigned extra-large capacity dishwasher will be produced at the company's Appliance Park in Louisville. The announcement follows plans made public in June of a $19 million expansion at the facility.
More than 7,100 workers are employed at the company's headquarters in Louisville.