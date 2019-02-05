Super Bowl travelers swamp Ga. airport
ATLANTA — Nearly 102,000 passengers flew out of Atlanta's international airport the Monday after the Super Bowl, breaking the record for the number of people screened at the airport in one day.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports passengers waited for up to an hour-and-a-half to get through security on what many call Mass Exodus Monday. Lines went all the way from the domestic terminal atrium into the airline check-in areas.
The Transportation Security Administration says the previous record was set on the Friday before Memorial day last year, when just over 93,000 passengers flew out of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
The airport's assistant general manager of planning, Tom Nissalke, says the airport had "established a plan to essentially use every available square foot and fill it with queuing."
BP gets boost from oil prices
LONDON — BP says fourth-quarter earnings jumped 65 percent as the London-based energy company benefited from higher oil prices and increased production.
The company said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit, the industry's preferred gauge of earnings, rose to $3.48 billion from $2.11 billion in the same period a year earlier. The figure excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories. Net income increased 28 times to $766 million.
Oil companies are profiting after cutting costs and selling assets to adjust to an era of lower oil prices — crude dropped below $30 a barrel in January 2016.
Brent crude, a benchmark, averaged $68.81 a barrel in the quarter, 12 percent higher than a year earlier. BP's production increased 1.8 percent to 2.63 million barrels per day.
In addition to its oil business, the company operates a large chemical plant on the Cooper River in Berkeley County.
HondaJet N.C. plant fined over hiring
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Justice says the maker of HondaJet violated the Immigration and Nationality Act by refusing to consider or hire certain work-authorized non-U.S. citizens because of their citizenship status.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports the federal department said Friday that an investigation concluded Honda Aircraft published at least 25 job postings between 2015 and 2016 that illegally required a particular citizenship status. Honda Aircraft has been fined nearly $45,000.
The government says the company misunderstood requirements under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations.
The company has agreed to remove specific citizenship requirements from job postings, unless permitted by law. The settlement also requires some employees to attend training on the act's anti-discrimination provision.
Exxon, Qatar firm to expand LNG plant
DALLAS — Exxon Mobil is making a big bet on the future of exporting natural gas.
Exxon and Qatar Petroleum announced Tuesday that they will go ahead with a $10 billion project to expand a liquefied natural gas export facility on the Texas Gulf Coast.
Exxon says construction will start before April and the plant in Sabine Pass, Texas, is expected to begin running in 2024.
The oil company says the project will create 9,000 jobs during the five years of construction and more than 200 permanent jobs.
Worldwide demand for liquefied natural gas is soaring, led by a steep increase in imports by China.
At the same time, U.S. gas production has set records, with much of it coming from the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.
Firm not required to repay Tenn. $100M
NASHVILLE — Tennessee officials say Swedish appliance maker Electrolux isn't legally required to repay $100 million in state incentives for its soon-to-be-shuttered Memphis factory.
That's because the state's 2010 agreement with Electrolux didn't include clawback provisions to recoup money if job thresholds aren't met. Accountability agreements with clawback requirements were added to state economic incentive agreements starting in 2013, economic development department spokesman Scott Harrison said.
Electrolux committed to create 1,240 jobs in Memphis and last reported 1,100-plus employees in 2017, Harrison said. The company currently employs about 530.
Last week, Electrolux announced plans to stop production in Memphis within two years, while investing $250 million to consolidate U.S. cooking manufacturing into its Springfield, Tenn., facility. There are no state economic grant incentives for that project, Harrison said.
Electrolux spokeswoman Eloise Hale said it's too early to say whether the company plans to repay any of the state money. But she said Electrolux officials "intend to meet our obligations."
Survey: Growth in Eurozone falters
LONDON — A closely watched survey shows that economic growth across the 19-country eurozone dipped further at the start of 2019 to its lowest level in five-and-a-half years.
Financial information company IHS Markit said Tuesday that its composite purchasing managers index — a gauge of business activity across the manufacturing and services sector — fell to 51.0 points in January from 51.1 the previous month. Anything below 50 indicates a contraction in activity.
As a result, the firm said its survey suggests that the eurozone is growing at a tepid 0.1 percent quarterly tick at the start of the year.
Chris Williamson, chief business economist at the firm, said a manufacturing and export-led slowdown has "shown increasing signs of infecting the service sector."