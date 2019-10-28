AT&T pivots amid investor push
NEW YORK — AT&T will review its portfolio for assets it can sell off, pay down debt related to its Time Warner acquisition and add two board members as part of a plan to boost results.
The moves come after criticism from hedge fund manager Elliott Management. In September the activist disclosed a $3.2 billion investment in AT&T, roughly a 1 percent stake, and called for changes at the company such as selling assets and paying down debt.
AT&T Inc. also said Monday CEO Randall Stephenson will stay on through 2020. Stephenson called conversations with Elliott Management "constructive."
AT&T is readying a streaming service set to launch in 2020 following its $81 billion purchase of Time Warner as more customers abandon traditional pay TV.
Google falls short on 3Q profit
SAN FRANCISCO — Google parent company Alphabet reported mixed third-quarter results Monday that beat analyst expectations for revenue, but fell short on profits. The stock fell almost 3 percent in after-hours trading.
The company reported a profit of $7.1 billion, or $10.12 per share. Alphabet says quarterly revenue rose 20 percent to $40.5 billion. Analysts were expecting the company to report profit of $8.7 billion on revenue of $40.3 billion.
Alphabet makes the majority of its money from selling targeted advertising across the web, apps and Google products including its search engine and video streaming site YouTube. Investors are also closely watching the growth of Google's cloud computing business.
Google is the subject of multiple antitrust investigations in the U.S., along with other major tech companies. The probes have not affected its stock price.
BK, Popeye's had strong quarters
NEW YORK — The Impossible Whopper propelled Burger King to its best third-quarter comparable sales increase in four years, the chain's owner said Monday.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported a 5 percent increase in same-store sales at Burger King locations in the U.S. during the quarter, crediting the launch of the Impossible Whopper for the improvement.
Burger King announced in August that it would start selling the plant-based Impossible Whopper nationwide after a successful test run in seven markets. It first started selling the soy-based burgers, which are made by Impossible Foods, in April.
Toronto-based Restaurant Brands also said that Popeye's had comparable sales growth of more than 10 percent in the U.S., one of its best quarters in almost two decades. The chain offered a limited-time chicken sandwich over the summer and announced Monday the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich will be back on Sunday.
Restaurant Brands earned $201 million, or 75 cents per share, for the period ended Sept. 30. That compares with $134 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier. Stripping out one-time items, earnings were 72 cents per share. That's in line with the expectations of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue totaled $1.46 billion in the period, also meeting Wall Street's view.
Survey: Hiring falls to a 7-year low
WASHINGTON — A measure of hiring by U.S. companies has fallen to a seven-year low and fewer employers are raising pay, a business survey has found.
Just one-fifth of the economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics said their companies have hired additional workers in the past three months. That is down from one-third in July. Job totals were unchanged at 69% of companies, up from 57% in July. A broad measure of job gains in the survey fell to its lowest level since October 2012.
The hiring slowdown comes as more businesses are reporting slower growth of sales and profits. Business economists also expect the economy's growth to slow in the coming year, partly because tariffs have raised prices and cut into sales for many firms.
"The U.S. economy appears to be slowing, and respondents expect still slower growth over the next 12 months," said Constance Hunter, NABE president and chief economist at the accounting firm KPMG.
Walgreens closing some in-store clinics
INDIANAPOLIS — Walgreens will shutter nearly 40 percent of the clinics in its stores as the drugstore chain cuts costs and shifts to other businesses it believes will draw more people through its doors.
The company said Monday that it will close 150 Walgreens-run clinics by the end of the year, but it will keep open more than 200 that are run in partnership with health care providers.
Drugstore chains like Walgreens started years ago adding small clinics that dole out flu shots and handle relatively minor health issues like sinus infections. But analysts say the chains have struggled to make money off the clinics, which face growing competition from telemedicine services that allow customers to get care through their smartphones.
Walgreens has been focusing more on testing primary care clinics, which offer more extensive care, connected to some of its stores in Kansas City and Houston.
The chain also is working on partnerships with other companies like the grocer Kroger Co. to improve its food offerings. Walgreens said Monday that it also will open 100 locations for the weight-loss company Jenny Craig at stores nationwide, starting in January.
Maine's lobster catch off by 40%
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's lobster catch is well behind last year's pace, with only weeks left in the season, the state's head of fisheries said on Monday.
Fishermen had brought less than 50 million pounds of lobster to the docks of Maine by the end of September, The Portland Press Herald reported. That's 40 percent less than the total for 2018 for the same time period, and nearly 40% off the five-year average.
Maine Department of Marine Resources commissioner Pat Keliher said Monday some of the dropoff could be attributed to lobsters shedding their shells late in the year. The lobster catch typically picks up when many lobsters lose their old shells and reach legal size.
Maine is by far the most productive lobster fishing state in the country, and the catch has been high for several straight years. The total catch was nearly 120 million pounds last year, and the catch has been more than 100 million pounds in every year since 2011.
Oil IPO a lure for Saudi forum
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Investors and business leaders have returned to Saudi Arabia for an investment forum that was overshadowed last year by the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
The Future Investment Initiative begins on Tuesday in Riyadh. It comes as the kingdom plans to offer a sliver of the state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco to fund development projects. Already, the forum has announced Dow Chemicals, HSBC, Samsung and other global firms will be partners to the event.
However, some investors remain spooked by Khashoggi's slaying, as well as last month's attack on the heart of Aramco's operation.
Questions also remain about Saudi Aramco itself, such as the health and the size of its oil reserves.
Ala. looks to grow inland ports
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The state of Alabama is offering money to help develop its inland ports.
The Department of Economic and Community Affairs says it's accepting applications for grants of as much as $1 million to help improve infrastructure at ports located away from the coast.
Money could be used for improvements like storage, moorings, new construction and maintenance.
The grants are being offered through a $5 million program created by state legislators earlier this year.
Alabama has inland ports along the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway in western Alabama, and there are more port facilities located in Florence and in Jefferson County near Birmingham.
The head of the state agency overseeing the program, Kenneth Boswell, says the grants will help inland ports increase cargo and get products to coastal areas.