AT&T rolls out new internet-based TV service; virus takes bite out of China's factories

AT&T launches new online TV service
NEW YORK — AT&T is launching a new internet-delivered TV service Monday as it struggles with a shrinking DirecTV satellite business.
AT&T TV will have most of the same channels offered on DirecTV. The company has been testing the service in 13 markets and is now making it available to anyone.
AT&T will send subscribers an Android streaming-TV box to use the service. The free device will also come with Netflix and other streaming apps, the way Comcast's X1 cable box does. Additional boxes cost $120.
The channel lineups and prices are comparable with what's available from DirecTV, but AT&T TV doesn't have NFL Sunday Ticket, a package of out-of-market football games.
Customers don't need to be AT&T internet or wireless customers to sign up, although there are discounted packages available. And the company is promoting the service by saying it won't count against AT&T data caps.
By itself, AT&T TV starts at $50 a month for a year with a two-year contract. As with many traditional TV services, the promotional rate expires after a year. Some packages also come with a $8.50 fee for regional sports.
China factory output slumps in Feb.
BEIJING — Two measures of Chinese manufacturing fell to their lowest levels on record in February as anti-virus controls shut factories. But companies express confidence activity will rebound following government stimulus efforts. The results of two surveys, coming as global stock markets fall on fears the virus will spread abroad, add to mounting evidence of the worldwide cost of the disease that emerged in central China in December. The slump sent shock waves through Asian economies and other suppliers of components and raw materials to Chinese factories that assemble most of the world's smartphones, appliances and other consumer goods.
Reports of investor stake jolt Twitter
NEW YORK — Twitter shares rose almost 8 percent Monday following reports an activist investor took a stake in the social media service and plans to push for changes.
People familiar with the matter say Elliott Management has taken a $1 billion stake in Twitter and plans to nominate four directors to the board. The people say Elliott has been in talks with Twitter's board to discuss how the lack of a full-time CEO has affected high-level executive retention and product innovations. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey splits his time with payments company Square and plans to spend three to six months in Africa this year.
Construction hits new spending high
WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects rose to an all-time high in January, helped by strong gains for home construction and government building projects.
The Commerce Department said Monday that construction spending increased 1.8 percent in January, the strongest monthly rise in nearly two years, pushing totally spending to a record seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.37 trillion.
Spending on home construction jumped 2.1 percent, the strongest gain since August. The strength came from single-family home construction which rose 2.7 percent while apartment building was unchanged.
Home building has been seeing strong gains since the summer as falling mortgage rates have helped to spur a rebound after more than a year of lagging activity.
Nonresidential construction was up 0.8 percent in January with spending in the category that includes shopping centers and religious centers showing some of the biggest gains.
Spending on government building projects 2.6 percent with spending by state and local governments rising 2 percent to an all-time high while spending by the federal government was up 9.9 percent to the highest level since May 2012.
Survey: US factories expand in Feb.
WASHINGTON — American factores expanded in February for the second straight month, despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index registered 50.1 last month. That is down from 50.9 in January. But anything above 50 signals growth.
The February reading was slightly lower than economists expected.
Fourteen of 18 manufacturing industires expanded in February, led by wood products and furniture manufacturers.
The institute's index showed that American manufacturing contracted from August through December last year, hobbled by President Donald Trump's trade wars, which raised costs and generated uncertainty about where to locate factories and buy supplies.
Much of China has been locked down because of the coronavirus, disrupting supply chains that many U.S. companies rely on.
In February, manufacturing production and new export orders grew. But new orders and hiring contracted in February.
Timothy Fiore, chair of the institute's manufacturing survey committee, said factories were expanding but only "at a weak level.''
Amtrak hires former air cargo exec
WASHINGTON — Amtrak named a former air cargo executive as its new president and chief executive officer Monday.
William Flynn will take over in mid-April. He will replace Richard Anderson, who has served as CEO since July 2017 and will stay on until the end of the year as a senior adviser.
Flynn, 66, has served as president and CEO of the global air freight company Atlas Air Worldwide for the past 13 years. He also has held high-ranking positions at companies specializing in rail freight, container shipping and logistics.
Flynn takes over after Amtrak reported record ridership and revenue figures for the most recent fiscal year, leading officials to predict the government-owned passenger railroad could soon eliminate operating losses for the first time in its 49-year history.
Anderson, a former CEO of Delta Air Lines, is credited with improving the bottom line of the historically money-losing rail corporation.
Nokia CEO exiting, successor named
NEW YORK — The CEO of wireless networks company Nokia is stepping down from the post and will be succeeded by an energy executive.
The company announced Monday that Pekka Lundmark will take on the role on Sept. 1 from Rajeev Suri. Lundmark is currently CEO of Finnish energy company Fortum.
Nokia said Suri had previously told its board that he was considering stepping down from his role at some point, provided a solid succession plan was in place.
Suri, who has worked at Nokia for 25 years, will leave his post on Aug. 31. He will serve as an adviser until Jan. 1.
Gilead is buying cancer drug firm
NEW YORK — Gilead Sciences is buying the cancer treatment company Forty Seven in a deal valued at approximately $4.9 billion.
Gilead, based in Foster City, Calif., said Monday that the transaction will strengthen its immuno-oncology research and development portfolio with the addition of of Forty Seven Inc.'s investigational lead product candidate, magrolimab, which is in clinical development for the treatment of several cancers.
The deal is targeted to close in the second quarter.