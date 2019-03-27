Stocks give up some of Tuesday's gains
NEW YORK — Technology and health care companies drove a broad slide in U.S. stocks Wednesday, erasing some of the market's solid gains from a day earlier.
The sell-off put the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track to end the month with a loss and marked the second drop for the benchmark S&P 500 index this week.
While U.S. stocks remain on track to finish the quarter with solid gains, investors remain anxious over the slowing global economy and worrisome signals coming from the bond market.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note continued to decline Wednesday, dropping to 2.38 percent from 2.41 percent late Tuesday. That remained below the yield on the three-month Treasury bill. When that kind of "inversion" in bond yields occurs, economists fear it may signal a recession within the coming year.
"The S&P 500 attempted to rally right out of the open, but then started to give back ground," said Jeramey Lynch, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. "The focus still continues to be on rates, particularly in the lower end of the curve, and with rates still heading down the market is having a tough time bucking that trend."
US trade gap falls 15% in Jan.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit tumbled nearly 15 percent in January as imports fell and exports rose. Shipments of American goods to China skidded to the lowest level in more than eight years as the world's two biggest economies remained locked in a trade war.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the gap between what the U.S. sells and what it buys from other countries dropped by 14.6 percent, to $51.1 billion in January from December. Exports rose 0.9 percent to $207.3 billion, and imports dropped 2.6 percent to $258.5 billion.
The deficit with China narrowed by 6.4 percent to $34.5 billion. Goods exports to China dropped 22.3 percent to $7.1 billion, lowest since September 2010; Chinese imports dropped 9.6 percent to $41.6 billion.
Mortgage firms may be freed from feds
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has issued an order for the government to end its 10-year conservatorship of the mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
The companies were placed under government control in September 2008 after the bursting of the housing bubble triggered a financial crisis that put the government-sponsored enterprises on the verge of failure.
Trump has directed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to develop a plan to ensure that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can operate as private companies while preserving access to 30-year fixed-rate mortgages and minimizing risks to the broader economy.
The order also directs Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson to reduce risks to taxpayers from the housing finance support offered by the Federal Housing Administration.
Navy awards $1.47B ship contract
PASCAGOULA, Miss. — The U.S. Navy has awarded a $1.47 billion contract to a Mississippi shipyard to build a new amphibious warship, following through on a plan announced last year.
The money will go to Ingalls Shipbuilding to design and build the 14th in the San Antonio class of amphibious transport dock. The ship will be the first with a modified design following 13 earlier ships. Ingalls has delivered 11 of those and is building two more to launch in coming years.
The vessel will be used to carry Marines and their equipment around the world, putting them ashore with landing craft or amphibious assault vehicles. The ship will also be able to host helicopters or tiltrotor aircraft such as the MV-22 Osprey.
Ingalls is a unit of Huntington Ingalls Industries of Newport News, Virginia, and has 11,500 employees. Tuesday's award will provide them work in coming years.
The company said it plans to begin building the ship in 2020.
The 684-foot-long, 105-foot-wide ships are designed to handle combat, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.
Nucor's new Ky. mill gets subsidy
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Economic development officials in Kentucky have approved about $40 million in state incentives for a steel company looking to build a new steel mill in a rural Kentucky county.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority voted in favor of the incentives for Nucor Corp. during a special meeting Wednesday. Nucor is expected to invest about $1.35 billion in the new steel plate facility.
The action came shortly before Gov. Matt Bevin was expected to make an economic development announcement in Brandenburg.
Nucor's project in the Meade County community about 45 miles southwest of Louisville is expected to create 400 jobs. The Charlotte-based company has a big mill near Huger in Berkeley County.
Nissan: Ex-chair had too much power
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — A Nissan committee set up to strengthen corporate governance after the arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn says it found he had too much power and recommended that the scandal-hit Japanese automaker add more independent outside directors to its board and better oversee compensation and auditing.
The proposed changes were announced Wednesday.
The governance committee said it concluded that the "root cause of the misconduct was the concentration of all authority in Mr. Ghosn." The committee's findings underline Nissan's efforts to distance itself from Ghosn's upcoming criminal trial.
Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades and rescued it from near-bankruptcy, says he is innocent. He has been charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust.
Ford to shut 3 Russia plants in overhaul
MOSCOW — Ford is closing three factories in Russia as it pulls out of passenger vehicle manufacturing in the country, causing heavy job losses.
Ford says it will stop making passenger cars in Russia by the end of June, closing vehicle assembly plants in St. Petersburg and Naberezhnye Chelny and an engine plant in Yelabuga. Ford says "significant employee separations are required."
The U.S. carmaker blames a slow recovery in the Russian car market after an economic slowdown in recent years, and moves toward cheaper cars.
Ford will now focus solely on commercial Transit vans in Russia through its Ford Sollers joint venture.
Ford has repeatedly paused or scaled back production at the St. Petersburg plant in recent years, citing low customer demand.