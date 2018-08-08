Charleston Arts Festival
returns with 'Concoction'
The third annual Charleston Arts Festival, which was highlighted by its entrancing music and dance performances during its inaugural year at the Old Charleston Jail, is returning.
The festival, featuring music, dance, visual art, theater and more creative endeavors, will stretch from the Sept. 5 Pecha Kucha 31 to November, when Pecha Kucha 32 will be held at the Charleston Music Hall on an as-yet undetermined date. Between those events, 10 others will be held around town.
One of those is "Concoction," the festival's signature live music and dance extravaganza, which will return for a second year to The Royal American. It will take place from 6-11 p.m. Oct. 20, and tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event.
Two stages will be set up in the parking lot to feature a variety of talented local musicians and dance troupes. Among the music lineup are electronic R&B master Contour, pop sensation 2 Slices and famed Charleston producer and member of Brave Baby, Wolfgang Zimmerman, with Invisible Low End Power.
Zimmerman, in fact, will be premiering his new, personal project at the festival.
Then, on the dance side of things, there will be live performances curated by Dance Lab Charleston's Jenny Broe.
For more information, visit www.charlestonartsfestival.com.
Shovels & Rope to play
at The Royal American
Charleston is fortunate enough to boast some successful music acts who have made it to the big leagues. While Hootie & the Blowfish usually gets the most attention, another act that most Charlestonians know about is Shovels & Rope.
The Americana act, featuring Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent, hosts an annual festival, High Water, during which they and some of their best friends in the industry perform at North Charleston's Riverfront Park.
However, it's rare that the Holy City gets a solo show from the husband-and-wife duo popular for hits including "Birmingham," "Unknown Legend" and "O' Be Joyful."
This October, though, the Lowcountry will get a special treat.
Shovels & Rope will perform a concert at The Royal American on an outdoor stage, much similar to the setup for the annual Summer Shindig at the same venue.
The performance will take place at 8 p.m. Oct. 27. Tickets, available at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, are $30. The show is 21-and-up only.
For more information, visit theroyalamerican.com.
'Mr. Mercedes' releases
Season 2 trailer
The second season of "Mr. Mercedes," a horror TV series based on a Stephen King book series, will premiere at 10 p.m. Aug. 22. In anticipation, the network has released a trailer for the show. Both seasons were filmed in the Charleston area.
Among "Mr. Mercedes" actors are Emmy Award-winning Brendan Gleeson as Detective Hodges and Harry Treadaway from "Penny Dreadful" as Brady Hartsfield, the "Mercedes Killer."
In the trailer, Treadaway is seen on a hospital bed with little brain function or ability to move. However, he soon gains the power to seemingly hypnotize those around him to fulfill his ultimate murderous goals. But, there's a twist. A surgeon in the operation room can actually control Treadaway. Some bloody trapses and suspenseful music are among other video highlights.
The second season of "Mr. Mercedes" will last for 10 episodes and will air on AT&T's Audience network.
In the meantime, you can watch the trailer online at charlestonscene.com.
Country music star Jake Owen
coming to North Charleston
A voice you might have heard over country radio, most notably with his current No. 1 single "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)," is coming to the North Charleston Coliseum for a fall performance.
Jake Owen, who has had seven No. 1 singles on the country radio charts (cue "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," "The One That Got Away" and "Anywhere With You") will play with special guest David Lee Murphy and Morgan Wallen on Oct. 6. The North Charleston show is part of his "Life's Whatcha Make It Tour."
Owen has recently signed a new record label deal with Big Loud Records, reuniting him with award-winning producer Joey Moi. The two are currently in the studio working on Owen's forthcoming project.
Tickets, available at Livenation.com, the Coliseum advance ticket office, or by calling 800-745-3000, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10. They range between $25.25 and $60.25, plus applicable fees. For more information, visit northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com.