Artists in all disciplines sought to Perform or present at the North Charleston Arts Fest

The City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department is seeking artists in music, theatre, dance, visual art, media art, and literature to participate in the 2021 North Charleston Arts Fest to be held April 28-May 2 at various venues throughout North Charleston.
Regional and local artists and community organizations are welcome to submit an application to perform on stage or present their talents through programs such as exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations, workshops, and more. The application can be accessed at NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com/apply. Agents submitting applications on behalf of two or more acts should contact the Cultural Arts Department at (843)740-5854 or culturalarts@northcharleston.org for special application instructions. There is NO fee to apply. Applications will be accepted through the online submission platform until midnight on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Artists in need of assistance with any part of the application process may contact the Cultural Arts Department to schedule a one-on-one meeting, which can be conducted over the phone, virtually, or in person. The Arts Fest review panel will select applicants from all art disciplines to create a mix of free and ticketed events that will work well in the available venues and are geared to meet the interests of a cross-section of ages, cultures, and backgrounds. Proposals for new concepts or programs are encouraged.
The North Charleston Arts Fest is an annual five-day celebration of the arts, offering an array of events and activities such as concerts, theatre presentations, exhibitions and installations, children’s programs, workshops and demonstrations, and more, throughout the City of North Charleston. The festival was cancelled in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, so will once again be presented as the 38th annual event in 2021. All programs and activities will be presented with COVID-19 safety measures in place (face coverings, social distancing, etc.). Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the World Art Expo at Riverfront Park and Children’s Festival will not be part of the festival schedule in 2021.
For more information about the North Charleston Arts Fest and other participation opportunities visit NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com or contact the City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department office at 843-740-5854 or culturalarts@northcharleston.org.