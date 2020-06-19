Arrest made in connection with motorcycle accident

South Carolina Highway Patrol have announced an arrest has been made in connection with a motorcycle accident on June 17 that claimed the life of Bryan Corey Hayes, 24, of Georgetown.
SCHP said that Earl Fred Walker, 52, from Ravenel, was arrested at his home. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and now in the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
Walker was driving a truck that was pulling a utility trailer with a lawn mower. The trailer came loose and struck the motorcycle Hayes was driving, killing him instantly. Walker fled the scene and was wanted until his arrest Thursday evening.
The accident remains under investigation.
A memorials service for the Hayes family will be held on Saturday at 4 p.m.