Several area teams are battling for Lower State and state championships in basketball this weekend. The SCISA state finals are set for Saturday at the Sumter Civic Center, while the Florence Civic Center holds the S.C. High School Lower State title games.
Action got underway at both locations on Friday with four teams vying for a spot in the SCISA championship games.
The Northwood Academy girls advanced to the Class AAA championship game with a 56-54 win over First Baptist in one semifinal game. Tyashia Bostick scored 14 points and Anaya Manigault added 10 to pace the Chargers, who improved to 25-6 on the season with their third win over First Baptist this season.
Angel Middleton had 11 points for First Baptist while Saniah Sexton, Miya Grant and Tiana Spann each scored 10 points.
Northwood will face Cardinal Newman in the title game at 5 p.m. Saturday. Cardinal Newman overcame an early 9-1 deficit to knock off Porter-Gaud in the other semifinal 59-38.
The First Baptist boys were hoping for a second straight appearance in the finals but lost a shootout with Hammond School 101-91.
The Hurricanes (16-6) were bombarded by 17 3-pointers from Hammond, including eight from Tucker Toman. Senior guard Joseph Powell led First Baptist with 31 points. Mikey Dukes added 22 points for the Hurricanes.
Porter-Gaud’s boys, winners of the last three SCISA AAA state titles, lost to Cardinal Newman 64-54 in the other semifinal, setting up an all-Columbia final. Porter-Gaud senior Josiah James, the state’s top player, closed out his career with a 37-point effort.
Dorchester Academy will play Laurens Academy in the SCISA Class A girls state championship game. Dorchester Academy won the state title two years ago, while Laurens is the defending state Class A champ.
Cathedral Academy will play for its first-ever state title when it takes on Clarendon Hall in the SCISA Class A boys title game. The Generals reached the finals with an upset of defending state champion Anderson Christian on Thursday night.
Oceanside Collegiate was looking to advance to the SCHSL Class AA state championship game but came up on the short end of a 50-47 score to defending state champion Gray Collegiate. The Landsharks had the ball for a game-tying shot at the end.
All-state senior guard Shane McCravy had 16 points and junior Sam Crowley scored 13 for Oceanside Collegiate. The Landsharks finished the season 23-5.
On Saturday, Bishop England takes on Dillon for the Class AA Lower State title in Florence. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. Dillon is undefeated this season, while Bishop England has one loss. The Bishops have won state titles in three of the last four seasons.
Goose Creek’s girls will take on Lexington in the Class AAAAA Lower State title game at 5 p.m. in Florence. Goose Creek is the top-ranked team in Class AAAAA.
In the AAAAA boys Lower State matchup, Berkeley (25-1) will take on Lexington (29-0) for the right to advance to next weekend’s state title game. Berkeley is making its first appearance ever in the Lower State championship game.
Saturday
SCISA finals (Sumter Civic Center)
Class A girls
11 a.m. – Dorchester Academy vs. Laurens Academy
Class A boys
12:30 p.m. – Cathedral Academy vs. Clarendon Hall
Class AAA girls
5 p.m. – Northwood Academy vs. Cardinal Newman
SCHSL Lower State finals (Florence Civic Center)
Class AA girls
2 p.m. – Bishop England vs. Dillon
Class AAAAA girls
5 p.m. – Goose Creek vs. Lexington
Class AAAAA boys
6:30 p.m. – Berkeley vs. Lexington