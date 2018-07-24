The architect for the National Medal of Honor Museum that's planned for Mount Pleasant will unveil several new possible designs on Thursday.
Moshe Safdie, who is based in Boston, listened to input last month at a community forum aboard the aircraft carrier Yorktown at Patriots Point. He said he would take those concepts and come up with some new ideas.
At the last meeting, the audience indicated what they wanted most was "a national monument of significance that inspires awe" and also fits into the environment, according to a poll taken by moderator and consultant David McNair.
Safdie didn't have anything to unveil publicly as of Tuesday afternoon. He's expected to show several models and digital renderings.
"I haven't seen anything yet," said Joe Daniels, the museum's CEO. "I think he wants to be the one to introduce them to the public."
Safdie will use feedback on the concepts presented Thursday to come up with a proposed final design presented at another community forum next month.
Safdie's previous design by the water near the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge was rejected because it was much taller than any other building in Mount Pleasant, and a lot of people didn't care for the modernistic star-shaped concept. It was developed with little to no input from residents or town officials.
Daniels, who raised the money to build the National September 11 Museum and Memorial in New York City, was brought in to restart the process.
Safdie’s previous projects include the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem and the United States Institute of Peace on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. At the last meeting, he said many of his concepts involved controversy and compromise, and that's why it's important to find out what the community wants.
The Medical University of South Carolina is sponsoring Thursday's meeting at Alhambra Hall with a $2,500 donation. The money will help pay for the consultant, renting audiovisual equipment and other meeting expenses, Daniels said.
The donation comes from patient revenue and not state funds, according to MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine. MUSC's sponsorship committee approved the request "because we are a strong supporter of our veteran community through the health care work we do at MUSC and through our partnership with the VA," she said.