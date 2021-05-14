April retail sales were worst than expected; ex-CBS chief Moonves loses $120M severance pay dispute

Retail sales were flat last month
NEW YORK — Retail sales in the U.S. were flat in April after soaring in March, when many Americans received $1,400 stimulus checks that boosted spending.
The May 14 report from the U.S. Commerce Department was worse than the 0.8 percent rise Wall Street analysts had expected. But it wasn't all bad: March's number was revised upwards to 10.7 percent. Americans started receiving a third round of stimulus checks that month, helping retail sales soar.
The question is whether consumers will continue to spend without stimulus checks.
"The April retail sales tip the odds toward slower sales in the coming months," said analysts at Contingent Macro Advisors.
The report suggested Americans were heading out last month to eat instead of shop. Sales at restaurants and bars rose 3 percent. But sales fell at stores that sell clothing, sporting goods and furniture.
Ex-CBS CEO won’t get $120M severance
NEW YORK — ViacomCBS said former CBS CEO Les Moonves won’t get his $120 million severance package from his firing in 2018, ending a long-running dispute over the money.
Moonves was ousted in 2018 after a company investigation into allegations against of sexual misconduct spanning three decades found Moonves violated company policy and did not cooperate with the investigation.
Moonves challenged the decision and his $120 million severance was set aside until the matter could be resolved.
CBS said May 14that the matter had been resolved and the money would be going back to CBS in its entirety.
Delta's new hires must be vaccinated
ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines said COIVD-19 vaccinations will be required for all new hires starting next week.
But the airline isn’t imposing the same requirement on current employees. American, United, Southwest and Alaska airlines have no plans to make vaccines mandatory.
A Delta spokesman said May 14 that more than 60 percent of the Atlanta-based carrier’s current workforce of 74,000 are vaccinated.
The airline said its new policy, which takes effect May17, is designed to protect other employees and passengers as travel recovers from last year’s lows during the worst of the pandemic.
Delta is the largest airline at Charleston International based on boardings.
US factory output up slightly in April
WASHINGTON — U.S. industrial production increased for a second straight month in April as more factories came online after being shutdown by winter ice storms.
Industrial production — which includes output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 0.7 percent last month, down from a sharp increase of 2.4 percent in March, the Federal Reserve reported May 14. The March gain, however, was revised sharply higher from an initial estimate of a 1.4 percent rise.
Manufacturing output climbed 0.4 percent, down from a strong 3.1 percent in March that was also revised higher.
Strong consumer demand from Americans flush with cash after a series of stimulus checks is encouraging more output, but shortages of semiconductors and raw materials such as copper are pushing in the other direction and holding it back.
Auto production fell 4.3 percent in April, largely because car makers can't find enough semiconductors. But the output of computers, electrical equipment and appliances, machinery, and metals such as steel all increased.
General Mills dives deeper into pet business
SILVER SPRING, Md. — General Mills is diving further into the red-hot pet food market, acquiring Tyson Foods' animal treat business for $1.2 billion in cash, the companies said May 14.
The acquisition of is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, with an estimated tax benefit of $225 million, bringing the effective purchase price to $975 million, General Mills said. The deal includes the Nudges, Top Chews and True Chews brands.
Best known for Cheerios, Betty Crocker and Pillsbury, General Mills in 2018 entered the pet food business in a big way, spending $8 billion to acquire Blue Buffalo, a premium brand.
Then the pandemic hit, fueling the biggest surge of pet adoptions in recent memory.
"Pet food is a high-growth category, fueled by the humanization of pets, a trend that has only increased during the pandemic," said Bethany Quam, the head of General Mills' pet division.
Target suspends in-store card sales
MINNEAPOLIS — Target cited safety concerns in suspending in-store sales of sports and Pokemon trading cards, but made no mention of a recent fight over cards outside a Wisconsin store.
While the retailer didn't give a direct reason for the change, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported it came after police in Brookfield, Wis., reported that four men had attacked another man over cards on May 7.
"The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority," Target said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, we've decided to temporarily suspend the sale of MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokémon trading cards within our stores, effective May 14. Guests can continue to shop these cards online at Target.com."
The newspaper reported that the value of some trading cards has soared, driven in part by people rushing to buy up new cards for resale online, the Star Tribune reported.
Some individual Pokémon cards, which are sold in stores as parts of small decks priced at a few dollars, are selling for several hundred dollars online.