Apple's delayed iPhone pays off as sales jump; Facebook earnings soared in 4Q

Apple reports fast sales start for iPhone 12
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Apple's delayed launch of its latest iPhones unleashed a holiday buying frenzy that propelled sales of the trendsetting company's most popular product to its fastest start in years.
The apparently pent-up demand for four different iPhone 12 models highlighted Apple's latest quarterly report Wednesday.
Apple's iPhone sales during the October-December period totaled $65.6 billion, a 17 percent increase from the same time in the previous year.
Part of the gain reflected pandemic-driven production problems that pushed back the release of the new iPhone until October and November. In past years, including 2019, Apple rolled out its new iPhones in late September, resulting in a spike in sales in an earlier quarter than how things unfolded last year.
But analysts also believe the past quarter's sales surge was driven by consumers' strong desire to own one of the new models. If that is true, Apple could be on its way to its biggest year of iPhone sales since its 2014 release of the iPhone 6, which tantalized consumers with larger screens.
In another measure of Apple's financial heft, the company earned nearly $29 billion in its latest quarter, a 29 percent increase from the same time in the previous year. Revenue surged 21 percent to $111.4 billion.
Facebook results soar ahead of uncertain '21
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook capped a tumultuous 2020 with soaring earnings in the final quarter, its user base boosted by people staying home and its revenue buoyed by a shift to digital advertising amid the pandemic.
But the company predicted uncertainty for 2021 and said its revenue in the latter half of the year could face significant pressure. Because revenue grew so quickly in the second half of 2020, the social network could have trouble keeping up that pace.
It's also facing challenges in how it targets advertisements, including Apple's coming launch of privacy protections that could limit Facebook's ability to target ads.
Facebook earned $11.22 billion in the October-December period, well above what analysts expected and up 53 percent from a year earlier. Revenue grew 22 percent to $28.07 billion, higher than the $26.36 billion analysts were predicting, according to a poll by FactSet.
Its monthly user base grew 12 percent to 2.8 billion. Facebook ended 2020 with 58,604 employees, up 30 percent.
Tesla rides sales jump to 1st annual profit
SAN FRANCISCO — Riding a sales surge amid a global pandemic, Tesla Inc. on Wednesday reported that it posted its first annual net profit in 2020.
In a year that saw its stock soar to make it the world's most valuable automaker, Tesla earned $721 million, capped by a $270 million profit in the fourth quarter. It was the company's sixth straight quarterly net profit after years of mostly losses.
A year earlier, Tesla lost $862 million. Data provider FactSet says 2020 ended a string of annual red ink that began in 2006.
Once again the company needed regulatory credits purchased by other automakers in order to make a profit. Without $1.58 billion in credits for the year, Tesla would have lost money. Other automakers buy the credits when they can't meet emissions and fuel economy standards.
Tesla said that excluding special items, it made $2.24 per share for the year, falling short of Wall Street expectations of $2.45. Full-year revenue was $31.54 billion, beating estimates of $31.1 billion.
Durable goods orders show slight gain
WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a modest 0.2% in December, held back by a big drop in the volatile aircraft sector. A key category that tracks business investment decisions slowed.
The rise in orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, followed much stronger increases of 1.2 percent for November and 1.8 percent in October, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
Orders for commercial aircraft, hard hit because of the sharp drop in air travel during the pandemic fell 51.8% in December.
A category that covers business investment plans rose 0.6% but this was slower than gains in the previous two months.
Norfolk Southern profit upas freight slips
OMAHA, Neb. — Norfolk Southern's fourth-quarter profit improved slightly even though it hauled 1percent less freight because the railroad controlled expenses tightly as the economy continued to slowly recover from last year's widespread shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it earned $671 million, or $2.64 per share, during the fourth quarter. That was up 1% from the previous year. The results topped Wall Street expectations.
The railroad said revenue declined 4 percent to $2.57 billion in the period as volume slipped.
Norfolk Southern and rival CSX are the two major rail carriers serving South Carolina.
Walgreens taps exec from Starbucks as CEO
NEW YORK — Walgreens said Tuesday it has tapped Starbucks executive Roz Brewer as its new CEO, which will make her the only Black woman leading a Fortune 500 company.
Starbucks announced Brewer was departing after a little more than three years as its chief operating officer. Walgreens later confirmed that Brewer will take over as its CEO on March 15.
Brewer succeeds Stefano Pessina, who served as CEO for six years following the merger between Walgreens and Alliance Boots in 2014. Pessina will transition to executive chairman of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.'s board.
Pessina praised Brewer's expertise in operations, customer relations, talent development and digital innovation.
Prior to joining Starbucks, Brewer served as president and CEO of Sam's Club, the members-only warehouse channel of Walmart Inc. She also grew membership and improved merchandise there.
Walgreens says it employs more than 450,000 workers and has more than 21,000 stores globally.