Apple's woes in China weigh on US stocks; retailer Belk is tightening its belt in Charlotte

Stocks fall on Apple revenue warning
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes closed with mostly modest losses Tuesday as the market gave up some of its solid gains from the past two weeks.
Banks and technology stocks accounted for most of the decline. The Nasdaq eked out a tiny gain that was good enough to nudge it to another record high.
The selling, which lost some of its momentum in the final hour of trading, came as investors weighed the impact of the virus outbreak in China on Apple and other major companies.
The tech giant said revenue will fall short of previous forecasts in the fiscal second quarter because production has been curtailed and consumer demand for iPhones has slowed in China. Apple's stores there are either closed or operating on reduced hours.
"The longer this goes on, the greater the focus is going to be on how much is this going to impact companies like Apple, which is considered not only a bellwether in tech, but a bellwether for the market overall," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab.
Belk is cutting 80 jobs at HQ
CHARLOTTE — A restructuring at Belk has eliminated 80 positions at the department store operator's corporate office.
The Charlotte-based retailer confirmed the layoffs Monday, The Charlotte Observer reported.
The restructuring had been announced last week, the company said in a statement.
Belk did not detail the types of jobs that were eliminated. Its statement said workers affected by the layoffs will be offered severance packages and outplacement services.
The retailer was started in 1888 by William Henry Belk, who opened a bargain store in Monroe, N.C.
The company expanded to downtown Charleston in 1926, when it opened at 232 King St., the current site of Belmond Charleston Place.
Belk now has four department stores throughout the region, including a “flagship” location at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. The others are at Citadel Mall in Charleston, Northwoods Mall in North Charleston and North Main Market in Summerville.
Belk was the nation's largest family-owned department store chain before its sale to the New York private equity firm Sycamore Partners in late 2015. The following year, then-CEO Tim Belk announced his retirement. His departure ended 128 years of family leadership at the chain.
Legg Mason being sold for $4.5B
SAN MATEO, Calif. — Franklin Resources is buying competitor Legg Mason for $4.5 billion, creating a financial company with a combined $1.5 trillion in assets under management.
Franklin Resources Inc., which operates as Franklin Templeton, said Tuesday that it will pay $50 for each Legg Mason share. It will also assume about $2 billion in outstanding debt.
The deal strengthens Franklin Templeton's presence in key geographies and creates an investment platform that's well balanced between institutional and retail client assets under management.
Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP and funds managed by it, own approximately 4.5 percent of Legg Mason's outstanding stock and have entered into a voting agreement in support of the transaction..
The combined company will operate as Franklin Templeton and be headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. It anticipates approximately $200 million in annual cost savings. Legg Mason is based in Baltimore.
Big car show delayed by virus fears
BEIJING — The Beijing auto show, the industry's biggest global event of the year, is being postponed in response to the spread of China's new virus.
Auto China 2020, originally scheduled for April 21-30, is being pushed back to an undetermined date, the organizers announced.
The event and a companion auto show held in Shanghai in alternate years are increasingly important to automakers that are trying to reverse a sales slowdown in China's market, the world's biggest.
HSBC plans to slash 35K jobs
LONDON — Europe's biggest bank, HSBC, will shed some 35,000 jobs as part of an overhaul to focus on faster-growing markets in Asia and as it tries to cope with a slew of global uncertainties, from Brexit to the trade wars to the new coronavirus.
Interim CEO Noel Quinn said Tuesday the number of people employed by the bank would fall from 235,000 to 200,000 in the next three years. Some of the reductions would come from attrition as opposed to outright cuts.
HSBC, which is based in London but does most of its business in Asia, is caught among myriad uncertainties. From Brexit to the Hong Kong protests and trade disputes between the United States and China. Now the new coronavirus is adding further concern as it disrupts business in HSBC's main market.
The bank's net profit fell 53% to $6 billion in 2019 and, for this year, it warned of "significant disruption'' to its operations due to the outbreak of the virus in China. HSBC's business in Europe is also under pressure. It must now also grapple with Britain's departure from the European Union and the uncertainty that will accompany negotiations future trade relations.