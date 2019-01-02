Apple sales fall on weaker iPhone sales
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple warned investors that disappointing iPhone sales will cause a significant drop in its revenue over the crucial holiday season compared to earlier projections.
CEO Tim Cook made the announcement after the U.S. stock market closed Wednesday. It embodies some of the worst fears of investors, who have been dumping Apple shares amid signs that the latest iPhone models weren't living up to expectations.
Cook cited China as Apple's biggest weak spot, but also said that consumers weren't upgrading to the latest iPhones models as eagerly as anticipated.
As a result, Apple now expects revenue of $84 billion for the fiscal quarter running from October through December. Management had previously predicted sales ranging from $89 billion to $93 billion.
Tesla cuts prices; 4Q deliveries miss
DETROIT — Shares of electric car and solar panel maker Tesla Inc. tumbled Wednesday after the company cut vehicle prices by $2,000 and announced fourth-quarter sales figures that fell short of Wall Street estimates.
The company said it delivered over 245,000 electric cars and SUVs last year, nearly as many as all previous years combined.
But it also said it would cut prices of its three models by $2,000 to help customers handle the gradual phase-out of federal electric vehicle tax credits. On Jan. 1 the credit for Tesla buyers dropped from $7,500 to $3,750. It will gradually be phased out this year.
The company's deliveries for the full year matched Wall Street estimates, but its figures for the fourth quarter fell short. Tesla said it delivered 90,700 vehicles from October through December. Analysts polled by data provider FactSet expected 92,000. Tesla said fourth-quarter deliveries were 8 percent higher than its previous quarterly peak in the third quarter of 2018.
Tesla shares tumbled more than 8 percent at the opening bell, to $304.69. In the past year they have traded from a low $244.59 to a high of $387.46.
The company's 2018 sales included almost 146,000 Model 3 lower-priced cars and another 99,000 of the more expensive Model S sedan and Model X SUV. The Model 3 starts at $35,000 but still can't be purchased for under $45,000.
The company says it produced nearly 87,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, also 8 percent above its previous quarterly record set in the third quarter.
Gas seen peaking at $3 in May
NEW YORK — A price-tracking service says the national average for gasoline will surge to about $3 a gallon by May before easing the rest of 2019.
GasBuddy predicted Wednesday that the full-year average price will settle at $2.70 a gallon, about 3 cents lower than 2018.
The U.S. average is about $2.22 a gallon now, down 70 cents from three months ago due to lower oil prices.
GasBuddy predicts prices will rise this spring as OPEC cuts oil production and the U.S. economy remains strong, generating demand for gasoline.
Oil prices climbed Wednesday. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 2.5 percent to $46.56 a barrel in afternoon trading in New York. International Brent crude was up 2.2 percent to $55 a barrel in London.
Lord & Taylor shuts flagship store
NEW YORK — After 104 years, Lord & Taylor's flagship store on Fifth Avenue locked its doors forever.
The venerable department store famed for its animated holiday windows closed down Wednesday, ending a blowout sale that left whole floors empty. By the end, clothes that once sold for as much as $100 were going for $5.99.
The 11-story building has been sold to the WeWork space-leasing company for more than $850 million.
Forty-five other, smaller Lord & Taylor stores remain open, mostly on the East Coast. In addition, Lord & Taylor-branded merchandise is being sold online through the Walmart website. The brand is owned by Canada-based Hudson's Bay Co.
Qatar Air invests in China carrier
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Qatar Airways says it now holds a 5 percent share in China Southern Airlines, helping expand the Gulf carrier's reach in one of the world's fastest growing aviation markets.
Qatar Airways Group said Wednesday the acquisition of additional shares of China Southern supports its overall investment strategy. The Mideast carrier has a 49 percent stake in Air Italy, nearly 10 percent in Cathay Pacific and LATAM Airlines Group, and a 20 percent investment in International Airlines Group — the holding company for British Airways among others.
China Southern Airlines is a member of SkyTeam, an alliance that includes Delta, KLM, Air France and others.
Despite losses off its revenue last year due to a boycott from neighboring Gulf states, Qatar Airways maintains it is the "world's fastest growing airline."
MSC ship loses cargo off Dutch coast
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch authorities are warning the public to stay away from some of the 270 containers that a cargo ship lost off the northern coast of the Netherlands because they contained a hazardous chemical.
The Dutch coast guard said three containers carried closed-off barrels of an organic peroxide, a flammable and highly toxic compound.
The container ship is suspected to have lost cargo that included toys, light bulbs and flat screens during an overnight storm off the coastal border between Germany and the Netherlands.
German maritime officials identified the ship as the MSC Zoe.
By mid-afternoon on Wednesday, more than 20 containers had washed ashore on the Wadden Islands, a North Sea archipelago.