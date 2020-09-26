US colleges struggle to salvage semester amid outbreaks

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Logan Armstrong, a junior, works while sitting inside a painted circle on the lawn of the Oval during the first day of fall classes at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Colleges across the country are struggling to salvage the fall semester as campus coronavirus cases skyrocket and tensions with local health leaders flare. Schools have locked down dorms, imposed mask mandates, barred student fans from football games and toggled between online and in-person classes.