Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms this evening, becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms this evening, becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.