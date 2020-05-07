Treasurer will retire after backlash from missed payment

GAFFNEY — A South Carolina county elected treasurer said she would step down from her role after failing to deliver a $1 million payment to a neighboring county for nearly two years.

Cherokee County Treasurer Jackie Williams wrote a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster this week stating she would retire on June 30, news outlets reported.

Her announcement came after a news outlet reported she failed to give Spartanburg County its share of 2018 tax revenue from a business park that straddles county lines.

Spartanburg County Administrator Cole Alverson told the Spartanburg Herald Journal that they reached out to Cherokee when their share of the 2018 revenue never showed up. They finally got their money in April after Cherokee County Administrator Steve Bratton learned about the delay and met with Williams.

In previous years, auditors found that Williams failed to provide them with necessary information, which caused the county to pay more than $50,000 in penalties and interest for late payments in 2018.

Williams served as treasurer since 2005. She said the missed payment was "an oversight."

Before Williams' announcement, Bratton said the county was looking to hire someone to do a "significant portion" of Williams' job.

Bratton declined to comment on Williams' retirement.

McMaster will have to find a replacement for Williams until the November election.