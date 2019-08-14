Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.