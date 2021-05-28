Senate hits snag on vote for Jan. 6 Capitol riot commission

Gladys Sicknick (center), mother of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died from injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 mob attack on Congress, leaves a meeting with Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin after advocating for creation of an independent commission to investigate the assault, at the Capitol in Washington on May 27, 2021. She is escorted by Harry Dunn, left, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who faced the rioters on Jan. 6. J. Scott Applewhite/AP