President Trump wins Florida, collects 29 electoral votes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — President Donald Trump has won Florida's 29 electoral votes, defeating Democrat Joe Biden in a prized battleground state crucial to the Republican's bid for another four years in the White House.

Trump withstood an aggressive challenge by the former vice president, who questioned the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his rush to appoint a new justice on the U.S. Supreme Court and how he has addressed social unrest after high-profile police killings of Black people.

Democrats had hoped to boost turnout among their ranks with a mail-in voting push, but it was not enough. In the end, Trump prevailed with the help of a loyal base, particularly in the state's rural reaches.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — After Florida broke records with 9 million ballots cast before Election Day, remaining voters lined up Tuesday for their last chance to make their voices heard in a state whose 29 Electoral College votes are seen as vital for President Donald Trump's reelection chances.

Once again, Florida is seen as a toss-up. Polls have shown the Republican incumbent and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden virtually tied. And while Democrats dominated the record vote-by-mail ballots, Republicans closed the gap with early in-person voting and are expected to turn out in higher numbers Tuesday.

"It's going to be close," said Michael Binder, who runs the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab. He said the margin of victory would likely be within 1 percentage point. "Two percent is a blowout of epic proportions in the state of Florida," he said.

The number of early voters, including those who mailed in their ballots, signaled high turnout among the state's 14.4 million registered voters. In key counties, turnout was running ahead of 2016, when 74.5% of voters cast ballots statewide.

In Broward County, which includes Fort Lauderdale, turnout just before polls closed was exceeding 75% — about 5 percentage points more than four years ago.

In Hillsborough County, turnout was also running 5 points ahead of 2016. In nearby Pinellas County, turnout was slightly ahead, as it was in Orange County.

GOP-friendly counties like Sumter, which includes The Villages, was running at least 4% ahead of turnout four years ago.

Florida also has congressional races so close that Democrats hope to outnumber Republicans in their House delegation for the first time in decades. Six constitutional amendments are proposed, including one that would gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and Republicans will seek to keep their majority in the state House and Senate.

The Trump-Biden contest is the main event, and both campaigns sought to encourage turnout among their Black and Hispanic supporters.

In Fort Lauderdale, Amarui Rice, a 23-year-old nurse and Biden voter, said Trump makes people "feel it's OK to be racist."

"We get pulled over and we are scared. We breathe and we are scared. It's exhausting," he said. "We need to protect our people. The violence, the hatred, the amount of animosity toward us."

Nia Casado, who works at a coronavirus testing facility, said she voted for Biden onTuesday because Trump is dividing the nation.

"Having Trump in office in general is just dividing more people. We need to get him out if we want to come together," said Casado, 24.

In St. Petersburg, attorney Michele Peters said during early voting Friday that she was choosing Biden, in part because of Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what she said was his acting "like this doesn't even exist."

"We need a person at the helm who is going to lead with our scientists — lead and say we have this under control," Peters said.

But Mervat Harry, 57, of Tarpon Springs, said Trump will do more to improve the economy during the pandemic, and based on her experience living in Egypt and Sudan, she worries the nation would move toward socialism under Biden.

"I know the meaning of socialism," the former substitute teacher said.

Luisa Cabrera, a 63-year-old retired travel agent who was born in Cuba, voted for Trump on Tuesday in the Cuban-American stronghold of Hialeah.

"He is direct. He is a straight shooter," Cabrera said. "He has done a good job with the economy."

Keith Montgomery said he cast a ballot for Donald Trump. The 53-year-old Clearwater man also voted for Trump in 2016.

"I voted Republican," Montgomery said. "I don't like defunding the police at all. I think that's crazy, and anybody who suggested that is crazy."

Florida set the standard for close presidential elections in 2000, when George W. Bush defeated Al Gore by 537 votes out of nearly 6 million cast. It took five weeks and a U.S. Supreme Court order halting Florida's messy recount to decide the presidency.

Trump carried Florida four years ago by a thin margin, beating Hillary Clinton by 1.2 percentage points and earning only 49% of the vote. In 2012, President Barack Obama carried Florida over Mitt Romney by less than a percentage point. Obama beat John McCain by 2.8 percentage points in 2008.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris have made multiple campaign stops in Florida in the final weeks of the election, as have Trump's family and Obama.

In part because of the coronavirus pandemic, Florida already broke a record for ballots cast by mail with more than 4.6 million counted as of Monday morning. That compares with 2.7 million votes by mail in the 2016 election.

Florida also had more than 4.3 million ballots cast at early voting sites. That compares with nearly 3.9 million in 2016.

Florida now has 14 Republicans and 13 Democrats in the U.S. House. The last time Democrats outnumbered Republicans was the two years after the 1986 election. Their best chance might be the central Florida seat of Rep. Ross Spano, who lost in the Republican primary.

The six ballot questions range from property tax breaks to a proposal to overhaul Florida's primary election system. The one getting the most attention would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. Proposed constitutional amendments need 60% approval to pass.

In the Legislature, Republicans outnumber Democrats 71-45 in the House, with four vacant seats split between the parties during the last session. In the state Senate, Republicans outnumber Democrats 23-17.

That means Democrats have a near-zero chance of regaining control of the House, and only a slight chance of regaining control of the Senate, where they'd have to defend all their seats and flip four Republican-held seats. Democrats haven't controlled the state Senate since 1992.