Postal Service warns states across US about mail voting

Mail-in primary election ballots are processed at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa. on May 28, 2020. Gov. Tom Wolf's top election official said Friday, Aug. 14, that the administration had to take action after receiving a blunt warning from the U.S. Postal Service that it may be unable to deliver some mail-in ballots in the November presidential election by the deadline in state law. That warning precipitated Thursday night's filing in the state Supreme Court asking for an order to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received in the Nov. 3 election when Pennsylvania will be a premier presidential battleground. File/Matt Rourke/AP