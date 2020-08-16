Police in Austin suburb report three officers shot, all in stable condition

Police officers work in front of a house in Cedar Park, Texas, where a standoff was happening Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers were responding to a call at a home when three were shot. They said one person was barricaded inside the home. The officers were in stable condition at a local hospital, Interim Police Chief Mike Harmon said on Twitter. Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP