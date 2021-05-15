Pipeline operator says "normal operations" have resumed

A pump at a gas station in Silver Spring, Md., is out of service, notifying customers they are out of fuel, May 13, 2021. Motorists found gas pumps shrouded in plastic bags at tapped-out service stations across more than a dozen U.S. states while the operator of the nation's largest gasoline pipeline reported making "substantial progress" in resolving the computer hack-induced shutdown responsible for the empty tanks. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP