Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12

Heather Ousley sits with her older children Elliannah, 15, right, and Samuel, 13, in front of their home in Merriam, Kan., on May 4, 2021. Ousley was thrilled when she heard the FDA was expected to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 12 to 15 and was hoping to get her kids vaccinated as soon as she can. File/AP