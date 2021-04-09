'Nothing less than a giant': Rapper-actor DMX dies at 50

DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta on Oct. 1, 2011. The family of rapper DMX says he has died at age 50 after a career in which he delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem." A statement from the family says the Grammy-nominated rapper died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, "with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. He was rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2. File/David Goldman/AP