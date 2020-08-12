No fans at Augusta National for Masters golf tournament in November

The Masters, the major known as much for the roars of the crowd as the raw beauty of Augusta National, will be on mute this year. The club decided Wednesday there will be no spectators.
That means all three golf majors in this year of COVID-19 will not have fans, and the silence figures to be most deafening at Augusta National when the Masters is played Nov. 12-15.
From Amen Corner all the way through the back nine, players can often figure out what's happening with others just by listening. That will be missing this year, along with the azalea and dogwood blooms from having to move it from April.
Golf is coming off its first major without fans last week at the PGA Championship. The U.S. Open, moved from June to Sept. 17-20 because of the pandemic, previously announced it won't have spectators at Winged Foot.
The British Open announced in April it would be canceled this year.
“Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters, we have remained committed to a rescheduled Tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global sporting event amid this pandemic,” said Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Club. “As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority.
“Even in the current circumstances, staging the Masters without patrons is deeply disappointing. The guests who come to Augusta each spring from around the world are a key component to making the Tournament so special. Augusta National has the responsibility, however, to understand and accept the challenges associated with this virus and take the necessary precautions to conduct all aspects of the Tournament in a safe manner. We look forward to the day when we can welcome all of our patrons back, hopefully in April 2021."
All 2020 ticket holders will be guaranteed the same tickets for the 2021 Masters.