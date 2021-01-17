National Guard sleeping in the Capitol an echo of Civil War

This illustration in the May 25, 1861 issue of Harper's Weekly depicts the Eighth Massachusetts Regiment with some civilians, and mattresses on the floor in the rotunda of the Capitol in Washington. To most Americans, the sight of armed National Guard troops sleeping in the Capitol Rotunda this past week was shocking and disturbing. But it also was an echo of the far-distant past — the Capitol was used as a bivouac for troops during the Civil War. Harper's Weekly/Wilson's Creek National Battlefield via AP