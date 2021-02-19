Inspector general reviews Trump relocation of Space Command

President Donald Trump (left) watches with Vice President Mike Pence and Defense Secretary Mark Esper as the flag for U.S. space Command is unfurled as Trump announces the establishment of the U.S. Space Command in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on Aug. 29, 2019. The Department of the Defense Inspector General on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, has announced an investigation into the Trump administration's January decision to move the U.S. Space Command headquarters from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado to the Redstone Arsenal adjacent to Huntsville, Ala. The announcement follows protests by Colorado's congressional delegation that the decision was politically motivated. File/Carolyn Kaster/AP