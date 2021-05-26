Howard names College of Fine Arts for SC native Chadwick Boseman

Actor Chadwick Boseman poses for a portrait in New York to promote his film, "Black Panther." The acclaimed actor is being posthumously honored as the namesake of Howard’s newly re-established Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. Boseman, who graduated in 2000 with a BFA in directing, died in August 2020 at age 43 of colon cancer, after an illness that was largely kept secret. He rose to prominence playing a succession of Black icons in biographical films: Jackie Robinson, singer James Brown and Thurgood Marshall.