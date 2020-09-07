Hospital: Russia's Alexei Navalny out of coma, is responsive

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd July 20, 2019, during a political protest in Moscow. The German hospital treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he has been taken out of an induced coma and is responsive. German experts say Navalny, who fell ill Aug. 20 on a domestic flight in Russia, was poisoned with a substance belonging to the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. File/Pavel Golovkin/AP