G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

G. Gordon Liddy kneels in 1997 next to his Corvette outside the Fairfax, Va., radio station where he broadcasts his syndicated radio talk show. Liddy, a mastermind of the Watergate burglary and a radio talk show host after emerging from prison, has died at age 90. His son, Thomas Liddy, confirmed the death Tuesday, March 30, 2021, but did not reveal the cause.