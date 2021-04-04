Florida works to avoid 'catastrophic' pond collapse

This aerial photo taken from an airplane shows a reservoir near the old Piney Point phosphate mine, April 3, 2021 in Bradenton, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday after a significant leak at a large pond of wastewater threatened to flood roads and burst a system that stores polluted waters. The pond where the leak was discovered is at the old Piney Point phosphate mine, sitting in a stack of phosphogypsum, a waste product from manufacturing fertilizer that is radioactive. Tiffany Tompkins/The Bradenton Herald via AP