Education head DeVos quits, cites Trump rhetoric

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos

 Matt York/Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos became the second Cabinet secretary to resign a day after a pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a resignation letter Thursday, DeVos blamed President Donald Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation's democracy. She says, "There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me."

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao tendered her resignation earlier Thursday. News of DeVos' resignation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

In a farewell letter to Congress earlier this week, DeVos urged lawmakers to reject policies supported by President-elect Joe Biden, and to protect Trump administration policies that Biden has promised to eliminate.

DeVos' second-in-command is former South Carolina education chief Mick Zais.

