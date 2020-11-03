Democratic Rep. Clyburn wins 15th term in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's longest serving congressman and a leader among House Democrats is heading back to the U.S. House for a 15th term.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn defeated Republican challenger John McCollum.

The congressional district connects parts of Columbia with parts of Charleston and was drawn to ensure it had a majority of minority voters. Clyburn is the only representative the district has had since it was drawn that way in the early 1990s.

The Navy veteran and tech company employee ran against Clyburn's experience, saying that although he thought Clyburn was a good and respectable man, no one should serve in the U.S. House that long.

Clyburn's most visible decision in 2020 was strongly throwing his support behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at a moment when the former vice president was vulnerable, helping him to a resounding victory in the South Carolina primary and the party's nomination.

Clyburn raised $3.2 million for what always appeared to be an easy reelection bid, while McCollum didn't raise enough by the end of October to need to file a federal campaign report.

Mark Hackett of the Constitution Party also ran for the seat.