Clive Cussler, adventure novelist, Hunley searcher, dies at 88 in Arizona

NEW YORK — Clive Cussler, the million-selling adventure writer and real-life thrill seeker who wove personal details and spectacular fantasies into his page-turning novels about underwater explorer Dirk Pitt, has died.

Alexis Welby, spokeswoman for Cussler's publisher Penguin Random House, said he died Monday at his home in Scottsdale, Ariz. He was 88. The cause was not disclosed.

The Illinois-born Cussler dispatched Pitt and pal Al Giordino on exotic missions highlighted by shipwrecks, treachery, espionage and beautiful women, in popular works including "Cyclops,'' "Night Probe!" and his commercial breakthrough "Raise the Titanic!"

Cussler also had ties to Charleston, where over 15 years and four trips he came pursuing his other love: finding lost shipwrecks.

In this case it was the Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley, which his dive team finally located about four miles off Sullivan's Island in 1995. The sub went down in history as the first to sink an enemy warship by downing the Union blockade ship Housatonic in 1864.

The sub never returned from that action until it was found by Cussler's divers and then raised in 2000. It is now on display in North Charleston at the Warren Lasch Conservation Center, run by Clemson University.

“I’m just glad that we saw so much benefit from it,” Cussler told The Post and Courier during a visit in 2013.

As an author, Cussler's plots ranged from the bold to the incredible. "The Treasure" features an aspiring Aztec despot who murders an American envoy, the hijacking of a plane carrying the United Nations Secretary-General and soldiers from ancient Rome looting the Library of Alexandria.

In "Iceberg," the presidents of French Guiana and the Dominican Republic are the ones in danger, during a visit to Disneyland. In "Sahara," a race across the desert somehow leads to new information about the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.