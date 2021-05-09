You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

China says most rocket debris burned up during reentry

China Space Station

A Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province. The central rocket segment that launched the 22.5-ton core of China's newest space station into orbit plunged back to Earth as early as May 9 over the Maldives. File/Ju Zhenhua/Xinhua via AP

 Ju Zhenhua

BEIJING — China's space agency says a core segment of its biggest rocket reentered Earth’s atmosphere above the Maldives and most of it has burned up early Sunday.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News