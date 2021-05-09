A Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province. The central rocket segment that launched the 22.5-ton core of China's newest space station into orbit plunged back to Earth as early as May 9 over the Maldives. File/Ju Zhenhua/Xinhua via AP
China says most rocket debris burned up during reentry
Associated Press
BEIJING — China's space agency says a core segment of its biggest rocket reentered Earth’s atmosphere above the Maldives and most of it has burned up early Sunday.