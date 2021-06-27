Case files on 1964 civil rights worker killings made public

On June 29, 1964, the FBI began distributing these pictures of civil rights workers, from left, Michael Schwerner, 24, of New York, James Cheney, 21, from Mississippi, and Andrew Goodman, 20, of New York, who disappeared near Philadelphia, Miss., June 21, 1964. Never before seen case files, photographs and other records documenting the investigation into the infamous slayings of the three civil rights workers in Mississippi are now open to the public announced on Monday, June 21, 2021, for the first time, 57 years after their deaths. The 1964 killings of civil rights activists Chaney, Goodman, and Schwerner in Neshoba County sparked national outrage and helped spur passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. AP