This May 24, 2019 aerial photo, shows the Spirit Aerosystems Facility in Tulsa, Okla. The looming production shutdown of Boeing 737 Max jets is taking a toll on a key supplier. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is asking employees if they will take voluntary buyouts. Spirit suspended production of fuselages and other parts for the Max on Jan. 1, after Boeing told the Wichita, Kansas, company to suspend shipments. Employees learned about the buyout offer – with terms depending on union contracts for workers in Wichita, Tulsa and McAlester, Okla. – in a Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, memo from CEO Tom Gentile