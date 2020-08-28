'Black Panther' star and Anderson native Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room with the award for outstanding actor in a motion picture for "Black Panther" at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.