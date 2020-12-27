Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81

Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro holds a knuckleball at the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland in 2007. Niekro, who pitched well into his 40s with a knuckleball that baffled big league hitters for more than two decades, mostly with the Atlanta Braves, died after a long fight with cancer, the team announced Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. He was 81. File/Tony Dejak/AP